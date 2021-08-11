Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $79.55 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after buying an additional 698,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

