Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.12, but opened at $73.55. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 29,890 shares traded.

The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

