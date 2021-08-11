Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.29.

TSN stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after purchasing an additional 698,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

