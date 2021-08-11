TWC Tech Holdings II (NASDAQ:TWCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 406,917 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,140,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,398,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,108 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,124,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in TWC Tech Holdings II by 24.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,123,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 623,104 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 58.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 501,406 shares in the last quarter.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

