Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.37% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 273,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 219,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 128,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $364.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

