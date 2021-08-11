Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 11th (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TCACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 11th. Tuatara Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ TCACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.