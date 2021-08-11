Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,983 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 665.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 538,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

