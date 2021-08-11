Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

