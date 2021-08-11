Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. TIAA Kaspick LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

NYSE:AMP opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $270.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.