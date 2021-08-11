Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $90,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

DLTR opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.