Truist Securiti Weighs in on HCI Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HCI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI opened at $114.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $970.62 million, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

