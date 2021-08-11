Truist Securiti Comments on Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after buying an additional 222,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.