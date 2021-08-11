Truist Securiti Comments on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

ALLO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,678,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 625,071 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,947,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

