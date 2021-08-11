Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%.

MGPI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,967 shares of company stock valued at $485,749 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

