Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 174,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

