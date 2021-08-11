Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks despite the ongoing uncertain scenario. In October 2020, the company's board announced an approximate 10% hike in its quarterly dividend. We are also encouraged by the strong rebound in its operations in the second half of 2020 with global containerized trade volumes being “well above pre-pandemic levels”. Evidently, earnings per share in second-quarter 2021 surged 148.8% year over year owing to strong trade volumes and container demand. Triton expects profitability in the September quarter to increase sequentially, driven by an uptick in the leasing margin. Despite recent improvements, limited container redeliveries and low sale inventory leading to low disposal volume is a headwind. High debt is also worrisome for the company.”

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $53.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Triton International has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triton International will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 203.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 228,521 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

