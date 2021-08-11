Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.78.

NYSE TSE opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.36. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

