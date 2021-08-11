Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,662 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,538% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 78.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.