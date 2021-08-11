Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,143 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,671% compared to the typical volume of 121 call options.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,808. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

