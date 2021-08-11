Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as high as C$1.51. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 29,769 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.91 million and a P/E ratio of -77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$141,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,612,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,790.56. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,425.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $333,405.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.