Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NTG stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

