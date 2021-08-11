Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
NTG stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $32.15.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.