Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NTG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 1,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.