Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
NTG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 1,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.15.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
