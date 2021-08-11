Timothy R. Furey Sells 2,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15,677.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

