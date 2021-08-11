TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Tuesday. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 309.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

