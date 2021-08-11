thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.54 ($14.75).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.91 ($10.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.82. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

