Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up to $34.32

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.32, but opened at $35.48. Thryv shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

THRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

