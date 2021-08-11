ThreeFold (TFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,247.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $9,247.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00159954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00148187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.87 or 0.99943635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00831963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.