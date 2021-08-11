ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.44.

TDUP opened at $21.43 on Friday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,860,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $17,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

