TheStreet Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to C

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. abrdn plc raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after buying an additional 128,719 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 263.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 39,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 67,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

