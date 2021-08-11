Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $545.63

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $545.63 and last traded at $542.88, with a volume of 2976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $538.20.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.88. The company has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

