The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up to $22.03

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $23.05. The Wendy’s shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 36,566 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

