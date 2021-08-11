The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.72. The company has a market capitalization of $322.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

