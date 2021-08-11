The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.99.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.11, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.39. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 280.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

