The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 12,060,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $78,418.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

