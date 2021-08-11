The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

PG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 149,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,560. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.26. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

