The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Increased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $11,064,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

