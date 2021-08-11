The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94. 1,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 115,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a market cap of $870.35 million, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after purchasing an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

