The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of The Lovesac worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

LOVE opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $895.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

