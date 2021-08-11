The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSXMA. raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

