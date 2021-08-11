The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BATRK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

BATRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 51,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,199,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after buying an additional 225,713 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 168.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 83,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

