The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.46. The stock had a trading volume of 153,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

