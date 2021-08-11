The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

GEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

GEO opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

