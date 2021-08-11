The Gap, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

The Gap has decreased its dividend by 64.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. 93,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,649,358. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,245.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

