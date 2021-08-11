The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE SRV opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

