The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE SRV opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $32.73.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
