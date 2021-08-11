The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $6,145,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,613,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,394,967 shares of company stock valued at $212,080,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

