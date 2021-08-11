The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 197,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,101. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $6,145,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,613,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,394,967 shares of company stock valued at $212,080,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

