The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at DA Davidson

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $17.50 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

The Beauty Health stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,903,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

