The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at about $878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

