The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,545 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $192,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $134.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.07. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

