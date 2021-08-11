The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:WTER traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,786. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 339.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Alkaline Water by 122.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

